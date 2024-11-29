Lake Country eyes 6.45% tax hike

Photo: Contributed Lake Country council will be considering a 6.45 per cent property tax hike during next week's budget discussions.?

In a meeting set for Tuesday Dec. 3, the five year plan will be tabled and the tax increase will be discussed at the same time.

The impact of the proposed 6.45 per cent property tax increase to Lake Country property owners would be approximately a $178 yearly increase, or $15 monthly increase, on a single-family home assessed at $1 million.

"As the district navigates cost pressures in areas such as policing, transit and infrastructure, council is focused on balancing the need to address rising operational costs, continuing to improve and invest in existing services and infrastructure while minimizing the impact on taxpayers," the district said in a press release.

The proposed budget outlines an increase of 6.45 per cent on the municipal, policing and fire portion of taxes, reflecting Council’s commitment to meeting the District’s financial needs without placing excessive burdens on the community.