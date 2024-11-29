Kelowna and Nanaimo airports win award for showcasing regional tourism

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna International Airport and Nanaimo Airport were recognized internationally for their work in promoting tourism in B.C.

The Airport Council International Excellence in Airport Marketing Communications and Customer Experience Award acknowledged their combined efforts with the Best in Airport Partnerships award. It recognizes the value of partnerships between airports in undertaking marketing, public relations, and customer experience initiatives.

“Regional tourism is essential for the economic growth and cultural vibrancy of our communities. Our collaboration with Nanaimo Airport, Pacific Coastal Airlines, Tourism Kelowna, Tourism Cowichan and Wine Growers Association of BC highlights the importance of partnerships in promoting regional travel, " Kelowna International Airport CEO Sam Samaddar said.

"The regional connectivity provided by Pacific Coastal Airlines makes it easier and more convenient for residents and visitors to explore our beautiful province. Thank you to all the partners who collaborated towards showcasing our community."

Pacific Coastal Airlines was recognized for providing British Columbians with the opportunity to travel within the province.

“We are dedicated to serve as a gateway to the incredible attractions and hidden gems our region has to offer,” Nanaimo Airport president and CEO, Dave Devana, said.

“As we continue to expand our routes and enhance passenger experience, we’re committed to working with our industry partners to boost regional tourism. I would like to thank our partners for working together on this 'Perfect Pairing' campaign and being recognized for the ACI Best in Airport Partnerships Award.”