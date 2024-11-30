War in Ukraine brought to life in VR exhibition coming to Kelowna

Photo: Contributed War Up Close will be at Okanagan College on Dec. 2 and UBC Okanagan on Dec. 3, 2024.

See the impacts of the war in Ukraine from street level at a travelling exhibit stopping in Kelowna next week.

A virtual reality exhibition called ‘War Up Close’ will be at Okanagan College on Monday, Dec. 2 and at UBC Okanagan on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

The unique digital display combines an interactive platform documenting the realities of war and a VR exhibition that has made stops in 20 countries, including at post-secondary institutions in the United States and Europe. It allows participants to walk through the streets of Ukraine virtually.

“Thanks to VR technology, visitors can "step into" the heart of the events. The exhibition has been praised for its authenticity and emotional depth, offering a powerful understanding of Ukraine's struggle,” said Mykola Omelchenko, co-founder of the exhibition and panoramic photographer.

Artworks by children from the Little Hope Gallery project in Lviv will also be on display. The program offers art therapy to children who are refugees from their homes in war-torn parts of the country.

War Up Close is free of charge thanks to funding from the charity Sustain Ukraine.

It runs 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 2 in the Atrium at Okanagan College and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 3 in the upper foyer of the Charles E. Fipke Building at UBCO.