No charges have been laid yet in September youth swarming attack

Photo: Colin Dacre - file photo

No charges have been laid yet against any of the youth involved in a swarming attack against a 13-year-old girl this past September in Kelowna.

Disturbing video made the rounds on social media earlier this year, showing the young girl being thrown to the ground and beaten up near Gyro Beach, while a large group of people watched and cheered. At one point, the girl is kicked in the face, knocking her unconscious, while others throw dirt on her.

The teen's parents told Castanet she suffered bruised ribs and a concussion in the attack and was treated at Kelowna General Hospital.

Several days after the incident, the Kelowna RCMP held a press conference to announce that five youth involved in the attack had been arrested and then released on strict conditions pending further investigation.

But two months after the attack occurred, Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Ryan Watters says no charges have been laid at this time.

“It will be for BC Prosecution Service to lay any charges,” Watters said. “Our investigators are still providing disclosure to BC Prosecution Service for them to review and make a determination of charges.”

Local police have increased their evening patrols in response to “violent occurrences involving youth this fall.”

“We heard the community’s concerns and concentrated our patrols in parks and public spaces focusing on downtown City Park, Centennial Park, Gyro Beach and Ben Lee Park.” said Sgt. Scott Powrie of the RCMP Community Safety Unit.

Sgt. Powrie says officers have recently conducted more than 30 youth probation compliance checks, involving youth who were involved in a number of different incidents.

“As a result a dozen breach of probation investigations were opened,” Sgt. Powrie said. “RCMP Youth Support Officers collaborate with Youth Justice Services to recommend charges to BC Prosecution Service on these matters.”

The Kelowna RCMP would not provide any specifics about the incidents these youth were involved in.