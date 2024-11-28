Wooldridge takes win in close vote for regional district chair

Photo: RDCO Loyal Wooldridge is the board chair again.

Old is new again on the Regional District of the Central Okanagan board.

Both Blair Ireland and Loyal Wooldridge were nominated for chair, with the board equally supporting both. Following three elections resulting in a tie, Wooldridge was selected through a blind ballot draw, in accordance with RDCO Board Procedure Bylaw No. 1501.

Wooldridge, a Kelowna city councillor, was the Chair of the Regional Board from November 2021 until May 2024, when he stepped down for the provincial election. Ireland, Mayor of Lake Country took over from May 2024 until this morning’s election.

“Over the last six months, I have engaged with residents across our region and listened to their aspirations," Wooldridge said in a press release.

"I have also had the opportunity to build strong relationships with the provincial government that will contribute to turning those visions into reality.”

Wooldridge is no stranger to close elections.

In his recent run for MLA, Wooldridge brought the BCNDP the closest to a victory they've seen in the Central Okanagan in recent history. With only a 38 vote difference between him and Conservative Kristina Lowen, a judicial recount was called, ending with Lowen's win in that case.

After Ireland was then nominated as Vice-Chair and was elected, succeeding Kevin Kraft, who has served as Vice-Chair since November 2023.

The 13-member Regional Board meets monthly and manages fiscal and policy issues arising as part of local governance for the Central Okanagan. Appointed and elected members represent the four municipalities, two electoral areas of the Regional District, and a non-voting member for Westbank First Nation Chief and Council.