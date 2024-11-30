Candy Cane Lane, tree light-ups and a winter street market usher in December in Kelowna

Cindy White

Kelowna ushers in December with a flurry of holiday fun this weekend.

The skating rink opens at Stuart Park and the Kelowna Downtown Winter Street Market launches on Saturday.

“We open up at noon and then we light the Christmas tree with the mayor, dignitaries and, of course, Santa Claus at 5 o’clock,” explains Mark Burley, executive director of the Kelowna Downtown Association.

There’s a new component to the downtown holiday celebrations this year. An event that started in Kettle Valley five years ago in support of Youth Recovery House is on the move.

“On December 14, Parade with a Purpose comes to downtown Kelowna at 6 o’clock on that Saturday night. It leaves from City Park and comes right up Bernard Avenue and then back down Lawrence.

“We hope that lots of families will come out and check out the Parade with a Purpose, a nice holiday season parade,” said Burley.

On Sunday, the residents of the Spring Valley community in Rutland flip the switch on Candy Cane Lane.

“Hopefully more people (are) lighting up this year. We’re looking for, just by what I’ve seen from the early lights, it should be one of the brightest ever,” said organizer John Sharhon, whose yard on Collison Road is festooned with lights, decorations and automatons.

The free, grassroots neighbourhood light display has been going on for about 15 years. They will be collecting donations for a number of causes close to their hearts including the Kelowna Women’s Shelter, Freedom’s Door, the Salvation Army and the hamper and breakfast programs at Springvalley Elementary School.

Also this weekend, the Rutland Winter Light Up takes place at Rutland Centennial Park, beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday. The tree will be lit up at 4:15 p.m.

The weather should be ideal for the weekend winter festivities, with a chance of light flurries and highs near zero.