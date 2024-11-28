Controlled burns on Knox Mountain part of fuel mitigation in wake of 2023 wildfire

Photo: City of Kelowna Crews are conducting controlled burns as part of fuel mitigation on Knox Mountain.

Smoke is rising from Knox Mountain this week.

Crews have set a number of small debris piles alight as they conduct fuel mitigation work in the park. It’s part of efforts to clear dead trees and other fuels in the wake of a wildfire sparked on the mountain on Canada Day 2023.

The work ramped up in September when members of the BC Wildfire Service arrived to begin assessing and removing damaged trees.

The City of Kelowna says the controlled burns will continue through the winter, weather permitting. City crews are expected to remain on site until all the piles are fully extinguished.

Knox Mountain Park will remain open to the public during the work and no trails are affected at this time.