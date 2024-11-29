Central Okanagan Christmas tree farms open this weekend

Cindy White

Grumpy’s Christmas Tree Farm in East Kelowna looks like a winter wonderland with a fresh dusting of snow. This weekend it will be a beehive of activity.

The farm opens on Saturday for those itching to pick out their perfect tree to take home for the holidays. The farm is a labour of love for Dick Lamberton and his family.

“(It’s) probably more of a hobby than anything else,” says Lamberton. “It used to be much better until the heat dome came and knocked out three years of growth.”

The impact of the 2021 heat dome on Christmas tree farms in the region means supply will be limited.

“I’ll probably have 100 in the field for a number of years until it catches up. And I have 100 pre-cut, so 200 total.”

Lamberton’s advice is to arrive early because it gets very busy.

“They fill all the parking areas and line up down both sides of the road, so for the first four hours it’s pretty wild,” he says.

All the field trees are likely to be snapped up on Saturday. If you want a pre-cut tree either before or after the Saturday rush, call ahead to check on inventory (250-212-3841).

In Lake Country, Turner Family Tree Farm will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday only for people to pick and cut their trees. Guests are asked to leave their dogs at home.

If you miss out on Grumpy’s and Turner’s, Coldstream Creek Farm will open for one weekend only on December 7 and 8. There is also the Mail Road Tree Farm (131 Mail Rd.) in Kelowna, which is open Friday, Nov. 29 from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the following weekend if any trees are left.