19 training aircraft acquired for Royal Canadian Air Force program

Nineteen state-of-the-art Pilatus PC-21 training aircraft have been acquired for the Royal Canadian Air Force Future Aircrew Training program, with the help of a Kelowna aerospace company.

A contract with aerospace manufacturer Pilatus, was executed by KF Aerospace as a major subcontractor to SkyAlyne for the FAcT program. It secures production slots with aircraft deliveries expected to begin in the second half of 2026.

The contract also includes Pilatus supplying various supporting equipment, including mission planning and debriefing systems, and training materials.

Pilatus has supplied approximately 250 PC-21s to several air force customers, including the Swiss Air Force, the Spanish Air Force, and the Royal Australian Air Force, among others.

“The PC-21 is one of the world’s most capable and reliable training aircraft, expertly built and supported by Pilatus," Tracy Medve, president and CEO, KF Aerospace said in a press release.

"Its versatility allows it to serve in a dual role as both a general advanced live flying trainer and in advanced jet training, which provides Canada with excellent value and offers a unique advantage for the FAcT program. We’re thrilled to partner with Pilatus to deliver this exceptional platform for Canada’s next generation of aircrew training.”

The versatile, two-seat aircraft boasts leading avionics, fuel efficiency, performance, and training capabilities – making it the ideal platform to underpin advanced fixed-wing flying training for RCAF Pilots in the FAcT program.

The 25-year FAcT program, awarded to SkyAlyne in spring 2024, is currently in a five-year transition period to become the sole Pilot and Aircrew training program for the RCAF, as the three current separate RCAF training programs conclude, and their responsibilities are combined into FAcT.

The FAcT program is overseen from a Joint Management Office at SkyAlyne’s Ottawa headquarters, with three operational bases: Moose Jaw, SK, Southport, MB, and Winnipeg, MB.

When operational, Canada’s PC-21 fleet will be based at 15 Wing Moose Jaw in southern Saskatchewan and operated in partnership with the RCAF.

Instruction activities for aircraft fleets based in Moose Jaw will be led by Team SkyAlyne in partnership with the RCAF and delivered by CAE as a major subcontractor, while instruction activities for aircraft fleets stationed at Southport will be led by Team SkyAlyne in partnership with the RCAF and delivered by KF Aerospace as a major subcontractor.