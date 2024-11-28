Large donation helps create new local cancer research and development hub

Photo: Brayden Ursel

A new research and development hub is coming to Kelowna's BC Cancer centre thanks to the largest donation the BC Cancer Foundation has ever received in B.C.'s Interior.

In a press release, the BC Cancer Foundation says the Krysko Family Foundation, led by Kelowna businessman David Krysko, has donated $2.76 million, which will help create the new Research & Development Hub at BC Cancer – Kelowna.

BC Cancer says the hub will be the first of its kind in B.C. outside of Vancouver, where research into more targeted, effective treatments for cancer patients will be spearheaded.

“Helping realize BC Cancer Foundation’s ambition to create a Research & Development Hub was an opportunity to invest in a transformational moment in cancer research,” Krysko said in a press release.

Photo: BC Cancer Foundation David and Donara Krysko

“We are deeply inspired by the groundbreaking work of BC Cancer – Kelowna’s world-class clinicians, whose efforts are shaping the future of cancer treatment and offering hope for our loved ones who will face this disease.”

BC Cancer says the research hub will help recruit more “world-class” staff to Kelowna while offering patients access to new treatments closer to home.

“Over the past two decades, we have gained incredible insight into cancer biology – how cancers grow, spread and evade our immune systems; and how each cancer possesses unique mutations and genetic features,” said Dr. Islam Mohamed, BC Cancer – Kelowna radiation oncologist and clinical researcher.

“We can now use this knowledge to deliver highly effective, less toxic, more personalized therapies. The Research & Development Hub will position BC Cancer – Kelowna as a leader in precision oncology, ensuring our patients have access to cutting-edge care.”

Key Features of the Research & Development Hub include:

Expanded Research Team: The hub will bring together over 20 BC Cancer – Kelowna clinical researchers, supported by an expanded team of medical fellows, graduate students, a project manager and other research support staff, all dedicated to advancing innovative research

Empowering World-Class Clinicians: BC Cancer – Kelowna’s top clinicians will be given the time and resources to lead pioneering research projects and clinical trials

Fostering Collaboration: The hub will integrate the multi-disciplinary expertise of radiation oncology, medical oncology and surgery to develop more precise, minimally invasive and less toxic treatments

The BC Cancer Foundation has used more than $20 million in investments since 2019 to “solidify BC Cancer – Kelowna as a centre of excellence in cancer care and research.” Most recently, the funding has helped launch British Columbia’s first Surgical Oncology Research Program at the Kelowna location, led by Dr. Chris Baliski.

Krysko is the co-founder of Club Penguin and the Karis Support Society. He now owns a number of businesses, including Soma Craft Cidery and New Horizon Productions.