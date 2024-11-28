UBCO researchers offering discussion on intermittent fasting and diabetes

Photo: UBCO

Researchers with UBC Okanagan are hosting another Diabetes Dialogue night, an extremely popular series that aims to provide reliable information about diabetes to the community.

On Dec. 5 at Kelowna’s Trinity Church, some of the smartest minds at UBCO will talk and take questions about intermittent fasting and type 2 diabetes.

“Fasting is becoming quite popular in the media, and these big social media celebrities like the Joe Rogans of the world often tell all the benefits of fasting,” said Hashim Islam, assistant professor in the School of Health and Exercise Sciences.

“We just kind of wanted to cover some of the health benefits of fasting, particularly for individuals who have obesity or type two diabetes. How it can help them manage their blood sugar, their body weight, blood pressure, all these other things.”

An estimated two million Canadians have diabetes or pre-diabetes and social media is awash with myths and misinformation. The Diabetes Dialogue events were launched to help Kelowna residents cut through that confusion. Previous events have attracted large attendance.

UBC Okanagan is currently undertaking research on fasting, which will be shared with attendees, in addition to the broader scientific literature “with practical tips for people to implement it in consideration," Islam said.

The event on Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. is free, but registration is required.