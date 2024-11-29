Pathways to continue bike collection program through 2029

Photo: Castanet/file

A long running program between the City of Kelowna and Pathways Abilities Society will continue for another five years.

If endorsed by city council, the relationship between Pathways and the city for the collection, storage and disposal of found and recovered bikes will continue through 2029.

Since 1995, the city has contracted Pathways to look after the bike recovery program.

“This agreement has provided meaningful activities for adults with developmental disabilities in areas of customer sales, bicycle repairs and maintenance, computer skills, public interaction and money handling,” a staff report states.

Through the program, Pathways picks up bicycles as directed by police. The bikes are logged into a computer database and placed in secure storage for 90 days while attempts are made to contact the rightful owner.

Bicycles that are not claimed after 90 days are sold, used for parts or disposed of at the landfill.

Under terms of the proposed agreement, the city will pay Pathways $14,500 each year through 2029 with a minimum CPI inflation adjustment of a minimum of 1.95 per cent each year.

Pathways also keeps all proceeds of bike sales.

“The service provided by PAS has relieved the police and other city staff of costs and efforts associated with retrieving bicycles, finding the owners and storing bikes.

“The proposed funding change will cover the costs that increase on a yearly basis such as wages, vehicle and storage costs.”