Photo: Contributed

Traffic on Glenmore Road in Lake Country is backed up Wednesday afternoon.

A Castanet reader says it appears a driver collided with a pole and came to rest off Glenmore Road near Shanks Road.

A photo taken from the scene shows a damaged convertible Mustang in a field, well off the road.

Traffic on Glenmore Road is still moving, but it appears to be backed up in both directions.