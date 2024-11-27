Outdoor rink at Stuart Park opens this weekend

Photo: City of Kelowna live cam

The outdoor skating rink at Stuart Park will open for the season Saturday.

The rink will open to the public at 9 a.m. on Saturday, but after that will be open daily from 6 a.m. through to 11 p.m.

The rink is closed for maintenance every Monday from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Weather permitting, the outdoor rink will remain open through to the end of February.

“We know residents look forward to the Stuart Park outdoor skating rink each and every year,” says Steve Hebden, recreation facility operations supervisor.

“Crews are in the finishing stages of creating the ice, including a fun nod to Kelowna hosting the 2025 Brier, and we look forward to seeing our community come together to create lasting memories on the ice!”

Skates will be available for rent from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

While skating at the rink is free, visitors are asked to abide by rink regulations posted on signs around the skating rink and are encouraged to wear a helmet.

And, as in previous years a still-image live cam is available so residents can check ice conditions.