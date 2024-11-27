Okanagan College $2 million away from recreation centre fundraising goal of $14 million

Photo: Okanagan College An artists rendering of what the new gym will look like in the new Recreation and Wellness Centre at Okanagan College in Kelowna.

Okanagan College is within striking distance of building a new gym at its Kelowna campus.

The Okanagan College (OC) Foundation announced it has raised $12 million towards its $14-million goal for its new Recreation and Wellness Centre.

The latest major donations came from the Torgerson Foundation, which is donating $500,000, and Doane Grant Thornton, which has gifted $50,000 to the Thrive Here campaign.

“As firm supporters of the OC Coyotes basketball teams, we’ve seen firsthand the transformational power of sport. camaraderie, teamwork and dedication: these are skills that will help young athletes succeed, wherever life takes them,” says Halle Torgerson.

“We are honoured to contribute and look forward to seeing the positive impact this centre will have on our community and its athletes in the years to come.”

Doane Grant Thornton hires many students from the college’s co-op program every year.

“We are always appreciative of the talent coming from OC,” says James Stewart, a partner with Doane Grant Thornton. Stewart is one of 50 OC alumni working at the firm’s BC Interior offices. He recalls the lack of recreation facilities when he studied at the KLO campus.

“We are thrilled to see this come to life. We know access to recreation and wellness is an essential part of building a healthy and vibrant community,” he said.

Thanks to the latest gifts, the Serwa Spirit Match has now been met, providing an additional $500,000 boost to the campaign. In February, Thrive Here Honorary Chairs Cliff and Lois Serwa announced they would match all donations to the campaign, up to $500,000. With the match complete, the Serwas have now contributed $1 million to the Recreation and Wellness Centre.

The Recreation and Wellness Centre is being designed by local architect Meiklejohn and built by Kelowna-based construction company TKI.

The OC Foundation is hoping the community will step up to donate the remaining $2 million to Thrive Here before doors open to the facility in Fall 2026.