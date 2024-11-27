Spring Valley Middle School evacuated due to pepper spray incident

Photo: Contributed

Spring Valley Middle School in Kelowna was forced to evacuate Tuesday morning before school began.

Pepper spray was deployed in a bathroom before the morning bell, said SD 23 superintendent Kevin Kaardal.

"Under some caution, the principal evacuated the school and very quickly found out what had happened and who was responsible."

Kaardal says the Kelowna Fire Department was called to the scene to vent the area before the school was re-opened at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Most students remained at the school and were housed at the nearby Spring Valley Elementary School for the duration of the evacuation.

Some parents picked their children up from school and a note explaining what had happened was sent home with the students last night.

"Pepper Spray is considered a weapon and can't be in schools."

Kaardal says at this point it's not clear if the act was done intentionally or otherwise.

"It might not be a bad actor. They might just be foolish. But the point is that it's an incredibly serious event, and so it will be treated that way."