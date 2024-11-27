Kelowna Fire Department responds to fire on Highway 33 Tuesday evening

Photo: Contributed

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to a call in the 1000 block of Highway 33 Tuesday evening just after 5 p.m.

Social media posts indicate a fire started on the second floor of a home and fire crews responded at 5:15 p.m. Smoke was billowing out from a second floor window when fire crews arrived on the scene.

Residents were not injured but were forced out of the home and are in the care of emergency services.

Kelowna RCMP tell Castanet they also responded to the scene to assist the fire department and they helped rescue one cat from the blaze but it's believed that two other cats did not survive.

"One of our officers transported a cat to a local animal hospital and it’s injuries are unknown. Kelowna Fire deemed the fire not suspicious and no humans were injured in the incident but victim services were offered," says RCMP spokesperson Ryan Watters.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna Fire Department for more information.