More than 500 vehicles impounded in Kelowna

Since Jan. 1, the Kelowna BC Highway Patrol Detachment has stopped and impounded over 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving, police said in a press release.

"With winter fast approaching, motorists need to adjust for potentially adverse road conditions. Excessive speed is one of the most preventable situations that motorists can avoid," RCMP said in a press release.

"Simply slow down. Plan your trip and provide yourself with ample time to arrive."

Any vehicle found travelling at excessive speed 41 km/h over the posted limit will be impounded for seven, 24-hour days at the vehicle owners’ expense. In September 2024, the impound and towing rates were increased by ICBC. The associated ticket costs range from $368.00 to $483.00.

Excessive speed convictions can affect your drivers license, insurance premiums and possibly result in a driving prohibition. They could also carry additional expenses from ICBC.

Next to impaired driving, excessive speed is one of the leading causes of serious injury and fatal collisions.