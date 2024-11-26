Construction site downtown Kelowna being put in 'hibernation mode'

Cindy White

Work has resumed at an on-again, off-again construction site in a prominent downtown Kelowna location.

Crews have been on site this week at the former Keg Restaurant on the corner of Water Street and Lawrence Avenue after months of no activity. The owners of the property, Mark Anthony Group, have not responded to media inquiries from Castanet about what their latest plans are for the property.

They have pitched numerous development proposals, dating back to 2019.

Earlier this year, a proposal to build a boutique hotel fell through when the company could not reach an agreement with a neighbouring property owner. At that time, Mark Anthony Group indicated an intention to build a smaller commercial development.

This week, dump trucks have been coming and going, dropping off loads of sand to fill in a hole that was dug several months before.

According to City of Kelowna planning and development services director Ryan Smith, The property owner is putting the site in 'hibernation mode' while they work on future concepts. He says the crane and other construction equipment are being removed from the site.

Over the years the site has housed a Chinese restaurant, the Daily Courier offices and a Keg restaurant.