Kelowna historian Bob Hayes dies at 69

Photo: Contributed File: Kelowna historian Bob Hayes

One of Kelowna’s most passionate history keepers has died.

Bob Hayes passed away Nov. 20, after a battle with cancer, just two days short of his 70th birthday.

Hayes was born and raised in Kelowna, and saw a multitude of changes throughout his lifetime. Importantly, he dedicated much of that time making note and building greater understanding of those changes.

“Understanding his community’s history was not just an interest, it was a passion and his life’s work,” his obituary reads.

He wrote a regular history column for the Daily Courier but was generous with his insights, answering calls from reporters on any number of subjects. He never treated the queries with disdain or withheld his view, regardless of what or even when he was asked. He breathed life and colour into the black and white pages of old newsprint.

Just last month, while battling this illness, he spoke to Castanet about potential ghost stories, ahead of Halloween.

His thoughtful, inquisitive nature wasn’t just known to reporters. They were highlighted in a 2017 B.C. historical federation certificate of appreciation application.

Wayne Wilson, former executive director of the Kelowna Museums Society, penned the application to enter Hayes into the society.

“His approach is inclusive, he is an assiduous researcher, his demeanour is kind and humble, and his generosity is selfless,” Wilson wrote.

“Equally important, in all of this important historical work he maintains a wonderful and infectious sense of humour.”

His history chops were respected beyond the city’s borders as well. In another letter supporting the application, Tracy Satin, curator of the Vernon Museum and Archives spoke about his work ask a teacher, mentor, volunteer, researcher and publisher.

“Bob is a wonderful, open and genuine person who has a true passion for local and regional history, heritage and genealogy,” Satin wrote.

“Historical research is not a hobby for Bob, it is his life's work…Bob adds personality and life to everything he does.”

According to his obituary, Hayes graduated from Dr. Knox Secondary before completing his teacher training at Notre Dame University in Nelson.

He later earned a bachelor of arts degree from UBC and a Masters from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington. He spent most of his teaching career at Westbank Elementary and George Pringle Elementary.

His dedication to the classroom did not end with his retirement in 2010 and continued to teach people everywhere from the Lake Country Museum to the Kelowna Cemetery.