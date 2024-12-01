UBCO launches personal enrichment courses in art history

Photo: Cascoly (via Canva) Creative Commons image.

The University of British Columbia Okanagan is offering a new art appreciation course designed to unlock the mysteries of early medieval Christian art and architecture.

Recent news stories about what constitutes art, from a banana taped to a wall and the discovery of a new Emily Carr painting, have triggered discussions about what’s truly being portrayed in those images.

The new course is called, 'Through a Glass Darkly: Early Medieval Christian Art and Architecture.' The first course in the series — Western Europe Transformed: Art in the Romanesque Era — will delve into how the art and architecture of the Romanesque period reflected the sweeping cultural and religious transformations of the time.

“We are excited to bring our love and knowledge of art history to the community through this inclusive program designed for all to enjoy,” says Dr. Hussein Keshani. “The arts not only connect us to our shared histories but also enrich our lives, deepening our understanding of the world and each other.”

Instructor Elizabeth Loeffler says learners will explore mystical themes of Christianity and how the visual arts express cultural exchanges of the period.

“One thing that I am quite certain about is that even the strangest images in illuminated manuscripts, or marginal figures in architectural decorations carry meaning. It’s just that the meaning is no longer clear to a modern audience,” Loeffler says.

Loeffler is an expert in medieval art following the Norman Conquest of England and the cult of St. Thomas Becket.

“This course is about going back to my roots—medieval art and architecture. I’ve been teaching courses from different periods for many years now, but I haven’t had the opportunity to do a deeper dive into medieval art history since 2013,” Loeffler says. “When I was given the opportunity to teach a subject that was of my own choosing, I immediately wanted to do a medieval course.”

Loeffler says prospective students will have their eyes opened to a new way of looking at the world.

“Learning to read art is (like) learning a new language. Learners will be able to read complex messages in images, objects and spaces that they may not have realized existed.”

The six-week course is available through UBCO's Continuing and Professional Education program.

For more information click here.