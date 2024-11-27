Former Lake Country student brings concerns to BC Human Rights Tribunal

Photo: PIXABAY

A former Lake Country student has been given the go-ahead to bring her complaint about the school district to the BC Human Rights Tribunal .

Faith Bigam has multiple sclerosis and alleges that in 2019, when in Grade 11, a teacher prevented her from presenting during a school assembly at which she had been slated to speak.

“In her complaint, she alleges that the teacher, the school principal, and the school district discriminated against her based on mental and physical disability in the area of services contrary to s. 8 of the Human Rights Code by preventing her from speaking and by mishandling the assembly incident after it occurred,” Robin Dean, from the BC Human Rights Tribunal said in a decision posted on Nov. 22.

“She says that because of these events, she was unable to return to school and ultimately lost out on important social and educational opportunities.”

Bigam had been diagnosed with MS the summer before Grade 7, when she was a student at Rutland Middle School in Kelowna, according to Dean.

After her diagnosis, she said her relationships with her school friends changed and she experienced bullying from her peers. Because of this, she and her family made the decision to transfer to George Elliot Secondary School in Lake Country.

She said she was concerned that she would be bullied at George Elliot should the students there find out that she had MS but, in Grade 11, missed a lot of school due to health issues. That, she said, also made it difficult to maintain her friendships.

Going to school caused anxiety but she found a route out of that in March 2019 when one teacher convinced her to speak to the school about living with MS, Dean wrote.

“I finally realized that it was important to me to talk about MS and to spread awareness about it in a positive way at school…” she said.

She contacted the school principal and made an arrangement to speak and present a PowerPoint on April 17, 2019. She often speaks about MS to large groups and that she does so without notes or presentation slides.

Weeks passed and the night before the assembly, Biggam’s mom Danielle MacDonald, told to the principal that her daughter was still prepared to speak at the assembly.

The principal, however, said the she was surprised by the last minute call, and that she would need to speak to the teen before she went up.

This is when the issue arouse. She was supposed to be there at 8:30 a.m. to meet with the principal but didn’t arrive until 8:40 a.m.

Then they had a discussion in the equipment room. The principal said the talk was private and encouraging.

The teen and her mother indicated they thought it was aggressive and abrupt.

Bigam said the principal “said that I should talk about my friends, if I had any, as that was what was important, not MS, and that friendship was what the assembly was about.” She also says she remembers being told that she looked “fine” and “did not look like (she) had anything wrong with (her).”

The principal denied these claims.

Ultimately, Bigam says that as a result of the assembly incident and the mismanagement of the school’s response, she could not return to school and lost out on educational and social opportunities.

She said this led to further adverse impacts in terms of losing part of her school year, experiencing anxiety, and causing impacts to her feelings of dignity and self esteem.

The school district disagreed that she could have lost any educational opportunities.

Following the incident, however, complaints were made to the school principal and school district who discussed the events of the day with involved parties. A formal investigation did not follow, however, and that’s not aligned with the district’s policy.

That, ultimately, is why the case against the district will continue.

“The failure to follow the school district’s policies in relation to Bigam’s complaint to the school district, could indicate that the respondents did not treat the allegations sensitively or seriously,” reads the decision.

“Bigam says that because she felt her complaint with the school district was not taken seriously or properly investigated, it made her feel unsafe returning to school. Given this, it is my view that Bigam has taken her allegations about adverse impact out of the realm of conjecture.”