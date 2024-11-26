Dozens warned about dubious driving in Lake Country school zone

Photo: Castanet Police doled out dozens of tickets.

A traffic blitz outside a Lake Country school zone this week amounted to dozens of warnings being doled out.

Police officers were positioned around Peter Greer Elementary School and George Elliot High School Monday morning and several vehicles were stopped and warned about how they were navigating school zone safety.

“This is another reminder for motorists to slow down in school zones,” Sgt. Laura Pollock said in a news release.

“Students are often distracted and don’t necessarily remember to check for traffic so when driving through a school zone slow down and be mindful of students getting to class.”

Drivers in 40 vehicles given verbal warnings to slow down in school zones; another 10 warnings were issued for pedestrians not using the designated cross walk and trying to cross against traffic in a busy intersection; seven violation tickets for speeding in a school zone; two vehicles stopped for trying to access the school parking lot through the exit lane way; and several other student vehicles displaying an “N” stopped to ensure restriction compliance.

The RCMP remind drivers that most school zones in Kelowna are in effect from 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. on school days.