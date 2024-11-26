Provincial growth projections predict Kelowna to reach 230,000 by 2041

Photo: Colin Dacre / file photo

Could Kelowna’s population inch close to a quarter of a million people in the next 15 years?

Yes, if you believe projections from BC Stats.

And it’s those figures the city is required to use as it builds out its new Housing Needs Assessment and updates to the 2040 Official Community Plan.

If the projections prove accurate, the city will need to plan housing for as many as approximately 230,000 residents by 2041. BC Stats says Kelowna's population is now estimated to be 161,000.

“The interim Housing Needs Assessment estimates 44,571 units are needed between 2021 and 2041 to accommodate this growth and unmet housing needs,” planner Tracy Guidi told council Monday.

“Compared to our current OCP this is nearly 20,000 more units we need to demonstrate to the province that we have capacity for.”

The good news, according to Guidi, is analysis through Model City, a data-driven tool that assists in long-range planning, shows the city has abundant capacity, “providing many decades worth of housing opportunities well beyond what is outlined in the Housing Needs Assessment.”

“Staff are focusing efforts to use Model City to understand where those 44,571 units identified in the Housing Needs Assessment are more likely to develop and how they will be distributed between ground-oriented and apartment units.”

While the city is required to use projections from BC Stats, it is just one of three population scenarios mapped out by staff.

A lower scenario using recent census data and 10-year historical averages shows a growth to about 180,000 to 185,000 while the mid range scenario which aligns more closely with government policies and trends shows an upper range closer to 205,000.

In terms of planning for the highest possible scenario, Coun. Luke Stack says he doesn’t see it as a bad thing.

“We know our growth has been quite significant and we can feel those pressures in our city all the time,” said Stack.

“I believe our population growth has been quite a bit faster than what we had anticipated in the Official Community Plan, so we would have had to look at this, in my opinion, one way or another.

“Whether it happens to be as high as they are projecting, time will tell.”