Cars and Toys event at August Luxury Motorcars just days away

Photo: August Luxury Motorcars

August Luxury Motorcars is preparing for their 9th Annual Cars & Toys Event, taking place on Dec. 1, from 3 to 5 p.m.

This festive gathering combines luxury vehicles with holiday cheer—all for a good cause: collecting toys for families in need this Christmas.

This year, attendees will be treated to a Supercar Winter Wonderland display, showcasing an impressive collection of high-end vehicles.

The event also offers families a chance to get into the holiday spirit, with a special visit from Santa Claus, who will make a surprise appearance to kick off the festivities.

The event is free to attend, but organizers are asking for donations of new, unwrapped toys to support local families.

All donated toys will benefit Ronald McDonald House BC and Yukon and Mamas for Mamas, two charitable organizations dedicated to helping families in need during the holiday season.

"To be able to bring people together to support such great charities is truly rewarding. It's wonderful to see Dream Rally families come and do what they can to give back to kids as well," said August Motorcars owner Matt August.

Guests will also be able to enjoy a variety of Christmas treats, festive surprises, and holiday-themed activities for children of all ages.

August Motorcars is located at 3510 Spectrum Ct, Kelowna.

For more information about the event, click here.