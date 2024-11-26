KF Aerospace, Purolator renew longstanding partnership

Photo: KF Aerospace

Kelowna-based KF Aerospace has renewed its contract with Purolator.

The two companies have been working together for nearly 50 years with the latest agreement extending that deal for another decade.

As part of the renewed agreement, KF Aerospace will upgrade the Purolator's B.C. feeder network fleet with modern ATR72-500F aircraft.

"We are thrilled to continue our long-standing relationship with Purolator," said Tracy Medve, president and CEO of KF Aerospace.

"The addition of the ATR72-500F aircraft will enhance range, capacity and efficiency, ensuring that Purolator’s mission of on-time reliability is extended well into the future."

KF Aerospace and Purolator began working together in 1976 and in 2015, KF became an exclusive partner.

This new deal will see KF Aerospace replace three of its Convair aircraft with three ATR72-500F aircraft – two containerized and one bulk loader configuration.

The aircraft offer improved fuel efficiency and more flexibility in handling cargo needs.

KF Aerospace will oversee acquiring and converting the aircraft, with one conversion already near completion at KF’s main facility in Kelowna.