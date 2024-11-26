Kelowna council approves development permit for 40-storey rental tower

Photo: Mission Group

Mission Group is one step closer to starting construction of a 40-storey rental tower on St. Paul Street, adjacent to the downtown UBC Okanagan tower project.

City council Monday voted 6-3 in favour of the project with councillors Ron Cannan, Gord Lovegrove and Charlie Hodge, who had all voiced previous concerns, not surprisingly voting against the project.

The tower will include 348 rental units, 68 of which are micro suites. Commercial units will take up the ground level.

Amenities include a 40th floor area for residents to enjoy the views of the city as well as space on the roof of the parkade.

Parking would be available for 323 vehicles, 43 of those for visitors.

It was parking, or the lack therein, that irked some of those opposed to the project.

Cannan asked whether staff were concerned about parking in the area considering problems with the UBCO project next door.

That project may be forced to come back with a reduced number of parking stalls due to issues with excavation.

“Out of all of our urban centres, downtown is the one that is most well set up to have reduced parking,” said planner Trisa Atwood.

“In addition, the Queensway Transit Exchange was not named a Transit Oriented Area by the province.

“If it had, neither the UBCO tower or this tower would have had parking minimums.”

Hodge, while praising Mission Group for the quality of their projects and the look of the building, was also a no.

“I can’t support it. It’s overkill,” said Hodge. “I think parking is going to be an issue and I don't think we need 68 more micro suites in that area.”

However, the majority praised the project.

“It is completely consistent with the city planning exercises we have been going through the last few years. I think it’s very appealing,” said Coun. Luke Stack.

“I like the narrow design, it’s tall, slender and has an attractive exterior.”

While some of those opposed had issues with height, Stack reminded his colleagues around the table the developer is not breaking any rules.

“There are no variances. Height is not a variance because we set up a plan to let people go higher provided they provide amenities, and that is in fact what they’ve done.”

However, Cannan felt there was not significant public benefit to warrant the additional 14 bonus storeys.

While supporting the project, Mayor Tom Dyas reminded council the city has set out a series of rules and parameters developers are asked to follow.

“If somewhere down the road we are looking at changing that as we have with revisiting parking, then we will look at changing that,” he said.

“But, until those change, we need to work within those parameters or it’s completely misleading to anyone who is trying to develop.”

Changes, says Dyas, can’t be made on the fly, a point Coun. Loyal Wooldridge agreed with.

“Time and again we sit around the table and nine different people have opinions on what they would like to see in different buildings,” said Wooldridge.

“What is important is we remain consistent with the policies we have in front of us.

“If we want to debate that, we have to bring them back individually and debate them around the table.

“It’s not fair to the applicant to continually have these discussions around personal opinions.”