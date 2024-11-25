City council deny car share as part of Lakeshore Road development

Photo: Formosis Architecture

Jim Pattison Development went one for two at city hall Monday afternoon concerning a pair of bylaw changes for its rental project at Lakeshore and Cook roads.

City council said yes to rezoning the property to the Village Centre Zone but turned down a request for a text amendment to run a new care share program within the building.

The project proposed on property that formerly housed the Pattison Group’s two radio stations, would include a six-storey, 104-unit mixed-use development.

The property also includes an ecologically sensitive wetland, the protection of which concerned many residents in the surrounding area.

However, those fears were quashed by the developer who indicated it would protect the wetland.

“I am supportive of this rezoning,” said Coun. Loyal Wooldridge.

“There was a significant amount of correspondence regarding the wetland but this formal rezoning is actually segregating out that wetland to preserve it in perpetuity, so it makes good sense to me.

“The portion that is developable is separated out.”

Council voted 8-1 to approve the new zone with Coun. Cannan the lone dissenting voice.

However, it was the car share plan that council was unable to support.

Under the plan, Pattison Leasing would operate a five-vehicle car share while at the same time getting a 22 space parking reduction.

Presently, Pattison does not offer a car share program but says it plans to roll one out locally and nationally.

“The concern I have is if a development permit comes forward and there is a significant parking reduction on this site and the car share isn’t successful, then the project I believe will have a negative impact on the surrounding area for parking and access,” said Coun. Luke Stack.

“My concern is once a building is built with a reduction in parking, that will be a permanent feature whether the program was successful or not

“I have supported stuff in the past in the hope things were going to work out and I’m usually disappointed.”

Coun. Maxine DeHart suggested there are already parking concerns in the area and this would only add to them.

“I feel if you have a commercial entity in your building, I think you have to provide the proper parking,” said DeHart.

“I think it will have a negative impact on the neighbourhood and the surrounding community.”

Coun. Gord Lovegrove, one of just two councillors to support the car share idea said he doesn’t understand council’s reluctance to support the plan.

“We need rental units. Would this have been supported if we had MODO, which is only a two year commitment?” asked Lovegrove.

“I don’t understand why we are hesitating on this given it’s Jim Pattison, a very community-minded, good organization.

“They have committed to four years. They do have to take care of their tenants and it’s rental and we need it.”

A development permit application, with plans for parking and other details of the development, has yet to come before council.