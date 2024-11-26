Kelowna emergency doctor's misdiagnosis 'reasonable and logical'

Photo: Colin Dacre

A Kelowna General Hospital emergency department doctor’s misdiagnosis of a case of appendicitis was “reasonable and logical,” not negligent, according to a recent court decision.

Nicole Wray, 41, launched a lawsuit against Dr. Nicholas Balfour after attending KGH’s emergency department on Nov. 30, 2016 with abdominal pain.

Dr. Balfour, a deeply experienced emergency physician, sent Wray home with pain pills and instructions to follow up with her family doctor in seven days if pain persisted. An ultrasound ordered by Dr. Balfour showed a normal appendix and he suspected the pain was likely due to a ruptured ovarian cyst.

When Wray, who is employed at KGH as a care aid, returned to the hospital in an ambulance on Dec. 4, she was diagnosed with a punctured appendix and underwent surgery.

At a 10-day trial in 2023 and 2024, Wray’s lawyers argued unsuccessfully that Dr. Balfour fell short of the standard of care and was medically negligent.

Wray testified at trial that her recollection of the first visit to the emergency room is hazy and she was unable to recall key facts.

Dr. Balfour and the nurses who treated Wray had no memory of their interactions with her and relied completely on their charting, which is not unusual in medical negligence cases.

As a result, the trial revolved largely around evidence provided by expert witnesses from both sides, medical records and standard practices.

“I wish to make it clear that I found Ms. Wray to be an honest witness who genuinely believes her testimony was entirely accurate,” said Justice Baljinder Girn in her decision.

“However, there were aspects of her evidence that are concerning in terms of the reliability of her testimony, both in terms of her memory and when comparing her evidence with the other witnesses and objective evidence.”

Dr. Balfour testified that in 2016 there were upwards of 250 patients coming through the KGH emergency department each day. He told the courts he had diagnosed several hundred cases of appendicitis during his career up to that time.

“Appendicitis can present in a myriad of different ways,” Dr. Balfour said at trial while testifying to his standard practice of assessing a woman with severe abdominal pain.

The doctor testified that his charts indicated that he completed a physical exam before ordering an ultrasound, which did not show appendicitis.

While he did not recall his actual interaction with Wray, Dr. Balfour said standard practice after a negative ultrasound examination would prompt him to “consider other possibilities.”

Wray’s medical history led the doctor to believe it was a ruptured cyst, noting that at that point in the process he would have accepted the ultrasound result.

When asked by lawyers if he would have told Wray he did not know what was causing her pain at that time, Dr. Balfour testified “I say, look … we have done the tests that we can do, and so far, everything is suggesting [appendicitis] is not what this is.”

He said the pain from a ruptured cyst would clear in 48 hours and the pain management would help with that.

“If on the other hand in one to two days, if your pain is still of the intensity that it is now and clearly not getting better but clearly not getting worse, you should still be seen,” Dr. Balfour testified.

“But in that case it may be appropriate to be seen by your primary care physician or at a walk-in clinic – or see us, because, again, we’re always here and we never close. Those are my standard discharge instructions.”

Expert witnesses from both sides of the case disagreed over whether Dr. Balfour should have ordered a CT scan instead of an ultrasound.

Dr. Balfour testified that a CT scan can miss appendicitis in a thin person and that it is not his first choice for women in child-rearing years due to the impact of radiation on the pelvis.

“Based on all of the evidence, I find that Ms. Wray presented with symptoms that were more closely aligned with a ruptured ovarian cyst than appendicitis,” Justice Grin ruled.

“In all of the circumstances, I find that Dr. Balfour’s conclusion that Ms. Wray did not have appendicitis was reasonable and logical.”

The judge ruled that the courts cannot hold doctors to a “standard of perfection by using a poor outcome as a starting point and working backward.”

“There is no doubt that Ms. Wray suffered and continues to suffer. A misdiagnosis occurred. But that does not mean that Dr. Balfour was negligent.”