Strike a pose with Santa in support of Kelowna Child and Youth Advocacy Centre

Photo: Kelowna Actors Studio Kelowna Actors Studio hosts private sessions with Santa in support of Child and Youth Advocacy Centre.

Santa will be ‘acting up’ at the District Mall in downtown Kelowna starting Thursday.

Kelowna Actors Studio will be offering private photo sessions with the jolly old elf, and his naughty counterpart The Grinch this holiday season.

You’ll be able to strike a pose with trained and carefully selected performers in a set created to look like Santa’s study, complete with a beautifully decorated tree, a crackling fire and a winter wonderland scene outside the window.

Kelowna Actors Studio says the experience typically takes about five minutes, “but this can vary depending on your child's comfort and level of interaction."

“Santa's main goal is to ensure everyone feels at ease, and he's trained to be attentive to the child's needs in the moment, rather than solely focusing on capturing the perfect photo. We prioritize creating a positive and enjoyable experience for all, without any potential for emotional discomfort."

A portion of the proceeds raised during the meet and greet sessions will be donated to the Kelowna Child and Youth Advocacy Centre.

“Your participation in our program contributes to making a positive impact on the lives of vulnerable children in our community, and we are deeply grateful for your generosity,” says the Kelowna Actors Studio.

Book your private Santa experience here.