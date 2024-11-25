Nightmare on Norwood raises the equivalent of $20,000 for Central Okanagan Food Bank 

Photo: Castanet The equivalent of more than $20,000 was raised for the Central Okanagan Food Bank during the 2024 edition of Nightmare on Norwood.

A group of volunteers have scared up a lot of donations for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

The seventh annual Nightmare on Norwood Halloween corn maze was open for just four days, but visitors donated more than $20,000 worth of food.

“The Nightmare on Norwood team is grateful and our hearts are full to see that so many people came out to enjoy our Halloween walk-through,” said organizers.

“We raised an incredible $9,000 and 3,130 pounds of food. The food bank has told us that these donations translate to a whopping $20,205.40.”

Located at 3410 Norwood Road, the corn maze this year was more than 3,000 square feet long and was festooned with more than 1,000 scream-inducing props. It took volunteers weeks to set up.

The Nightmare on Norwood team is offering special thanks to Skogies Auto Spa and Pacific Western Fire Protection for their support of the fun and frightening display.

“Planning has already started for next year’s event,” notes organizers.