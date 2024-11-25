Nitty Gritty Dirt Band to play Kelowna's Prospera Place

Photo: Live Nation Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Grammy-award winning country music icons the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will play Kelowna next year.

The Dirt Band will perform at Prospera Place on May 8, 2025. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The All Good Times: The Farewell Tour will be the last major, multi-city tour for the group.

The band formed in 1966 as a Long Beach, California jug band, scored its first charting single in 1967, and embarked on a self- propelled ride into Americana stardom.

Throughout the group’s lifetime, personnel has changed. The latest Dirt Band lineup is expanded to six members for the first time since 1968.

Today’s group consists of founding member Jeff Hanna, harp master Jimmie Fadden (who joined in 1966), and soulful-voiced Bob Carpenter, who has more than 40 years of service in the ensemble. Those veterans are now joined by singer-songwriter-bass man Jim Photoglo, fiddle and mandolin wizard Ross Holmes, and Hanna’s son, the talented singer and guitarist Jaime Hanna.