Kelowna Gospel Mission launches holiday season fundraiser at critical time for homeless population

Cindy White

This is a critical time of year for the people who access the services of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission. It’s also a very important time for the charity, as it launches a major fundraiser.

From Nov. 26 to Dec. 3, which is Giving Tuesday, the Gospel Mission is hoping to bring in $300,000 in donations. Half of that will be in matching grants coming from anonymous pledge partners.

“These funds will go to provide our outreach services, hot food, supplies for the winter, wellness checks, as well as general operating costs for our outreach team as they’re heading out into the community three times a day, seven days a week to be sure that our unsheltered neighbours are safe and cared for,” said director of resource development Troy McKnight.

Shelter beds are filling up as the weather gets colder. This year, the Gospel Mission has received more funding to expand its services.

“We’ve been really fortunate to be able to add twelve surge beds for the winter season at our Bay Avenue shelter,” notes McKnight.

The Canada Post strike has thrown a wrench into the fundraising campaign because many Gospel Mission donors traditionally give by mail. To counter that, the charity has set up a pop-up post office at its offices at 1635 Abbott Street. You can also give online or over the phone by calling 250-763-3737.