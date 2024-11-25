Rutland Winter Light Up will help spread holiday cheer

Photo: Contributed

The Rutland Winter Light Up is ready to help you get into the holiday spirit this weekend.

The Uptown Rutland Business Association nvites families and businesses to embrace the holiday spirit this Sunday, Dec. 1, from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at Rutland Centennial Park.

The event features an artisan market, crafting stations, carolling, live entertainment, the Kelowna Chiefs, festive treats and more.

The Salvation Army will be there handing out chilli and collecting donations to support those in need, along with the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank.

“This event embodies Rutland’s vibrant and inclusive community spirit,” says Navjit Khun Khun, president of URBA. “It’s the perfect way for community members to connect and start the holiday season with joy.”

Santa himself will be on hand for free photos but people interested are asked to register online.

The highlight of the event will be the actual tree light-up, Mayor Tom Dyas will light the 70-foot Christmas at approximately 4:15 p.m.

“We’re thrilled to see this event return, showcasing local artisans, performers, and the charm of Rutland, while creating unforgettable memories for all,” Khun Khun says.