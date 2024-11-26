Clean up at Kelowna tent city raises concerns among some residents

Photo: Aaron Young

A Kelowna man said he’s concerned about what his future holds in the aftermath of bylaw services dismantling his makeshift home.

Aaron Young has lived in Kelowna's tent city for the last year in a shelter made from two tarp-covered gazebos. On the weekend he was put on notice that the structure was coming down due, potentially, to how built up it was.

“They said they were going to tear it down at 9 a.m.,” Young said. “I don’t understand why they’re going to do that. We built a living space that is habitable and they targeted us.”

Young said that the arrival of bylaw services headed into tent city to confiscate goods is not new, though it's frustrating to those who call it home.

“We can’t have couches, we can’t have heat,” he said. “They are essentially evicting us, and we will have no shelter.”

He said local shelters are not appealing as he and his girlfriend have been harmed while staying at them, and it’s a last choice.

“It’s snowing and I’m not looking forward to having nowhere to be in the snow, all of our stuff will be gone,” he said. “Bylaw are bullies… I get that it’s a frustrating job but still.”

While Young has his concerns, the city’s bylaw manager Kevin Mead said that the focus is on the “health, safety and security of those using, and those providing services at the site.”

“The Bylaw Services Encampment Response Unit works with individuals sheltering outdoors at the city’s designated temporary outdoor sheltering site to ensure it is managed as best as possible,” Mead said.

“There are guidelines posted on how to mitigate the health and safety risks, and Bylaw Services works daily with community partners to promote alignment with these guidelines. Those sheltering at the site are expected to maintain their allotted space in accordance with the guidelines, and should the space deteriorate to a point requiring intervention, a replacement tent will be coordinated and provided through outreach partners as required.”

Mead pointed out that “unabated accumulation of material” represents an increased risk to health and safety.

“For instance, we see an increase in fires at the site as the temperature drops,” Mead said.

Not only does the accumulation of material increase the fire load, but when combined with the unauthorized possession of material such as propane tanks, the risk to injury increases not only to those sheltering, but also to the front-line workers and first responders attending the site.”

There is also a need to ensure the refuse at the site does not buildup and ensure a level of hygiene is sustained.

Ultimately, he said, they’re striving to best balance the needs for the whole of community.

Multiple fires have been reported at Kelowna's tent cities in the years its been up.