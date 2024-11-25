Beach Boys to bring good vibrations to Kelowna

Photo: Live Nation The band's Endless Summer Gold tour has 11 stops and?Kelowna's will be March 24, 2025. In addition to the Okanagan city, they will also surf intoVancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, and more, before wrapping in Peterborough, Ont. in April 2025.

The band's Endless Summer Gold tour has 11 stops and Kelowna's will be March 24, 2025. In addition to the Okanagan city, they will also get around to Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, and more, before wrapping in Peterborough, Ont. in April 2025.



The tour announcement comes on the heels of chief lyricist of The Beach Boys, Mike Love’s nomination for induction into the 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame, in the prestigious "Performing Songwriters" category.

Love has written or co-written the lyrics and hooks to some of the most performed songs in pop music history, including "California Girls," "I Get Around," "Fun, Fun, Fun," "Good Vibrations," and "Kokomo," cementing The Beach Boys' legacy, alongside The Beatles and Michael Jackson, as the only artists to produce twelve Top 10 Singles within five years.

In May, The Beach Boys documentary debuted on Disney+, offering fans a comprehensive look at the band’s journey from their humble beginnings to becoming one of the most influential acts in music history.

Tickets for the event can be found Friday at LiveNation.com.