Fill the Bucket Toy Drive brings a night of magic, merriment to Manteo at Eldorado Resort

Photo: Justin Passuto Justin Passuto will be hosting his annual Fill the Bucket Toy Drive at the Manteo at Eldorado Resort on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024.

An annual holiday event hosted by former athlete and TV star Justin Pasutto brings a night of magic, merriment and making a difference to the Manteo at Eldorado Resort this week.

The annual Fill the Bucket Drive, sponsored by Purair Kids, takes place Friday night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The aim is to fill the bucket of Passuto’s iconic orange Kubota tractor, which will be decked out in lights and decorations.

Participants are asked to bring an unwrapped toy or non-perishable food item to gain entry to the night of festive fun. All donations will be distributed through the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

“This is more than an event; it’s a celebration of community, generosity, and the holiday spirit. Together with Manteo at Eldorado Resort and our amazing partners, we’re making a difference for local families—and having a lot of fun while we’re at it,” said Pasutto.

The event includes photos with Santa, local artisans and crafters, live Christmas music, food and drinks and cosy fire pits.