Cooler weather forecast by the weekend

Cindy White

Cooler weather is on the way this week, but probably not much snow.

The forecast calls for highs above zero on Monday, and there is a slight chance of flurries or showers.

“It’s from a remnant low-pressure system that is going to be offshore that’s just spinning little bands of moisture into the area,” notes Environment Canada meteorologist Ross Macdonald.

“We’re not expecting too, too much out of this. Maybe just a few flurries here and there. Really, no accumulations but they will be around to start the work week on Monday, “ he adds.

A mix of sun and cloud, a 30 per cent chance of flurries or showers and highs of 2 C is forecast on Tuesday. Wednesday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with highs near 3 C.

As the weekend approaches, temperatures will fall close to seasonal for this time of year, which is right around zero.

“We’ll see those daytime highs perhaps even struggle to get to zero, I suspect, by the time we get to Friday,” said Macdonald.

Clouds and highs of zero are forecast for Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will dip close to -5 C.

Macdonald is not ruling out scattered flurries by the weekend.

“There’s really no organized weather systems, per se, that are going to be moving over our area that could spread precipitation, or significant precipitation to the area. There will be some little, embedded disturbances, so the odd flurry I cannot rule out, but broadly speaking, it’s a fair weather week.”

