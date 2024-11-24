Large fire response at Orchard Park blamed on flaming pot light

Photo: Contributed Flames coming from a pot light on the outside of Orchard Park prompted a large fire department response to the mall on Sunday afternoon.

Flames coming out of a pot light on the outside of Orchard Park Shopping Centre prompted a large response from the Kelowna Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the mall at 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

Due to the number of people in the building, a large initial response was activated. KFD dispatched five engines, two ladder trucks, a rescue truck and a command unit, including 27 firefighters.

The first arriving officer found no smoke or flames showing from the reported area. Staff from one of the businesses pointed to the pot light in question. The breaker had tripped and cut the power to the light. Crews checked to make sure there were no hot spots and confirmed there was no fire extension into the building.

Once it became clear it was a minor issue, crews were released from the scene.

There were no injuries to the public or firefighters.