Mission Creek Greenway parking lot on Truswell Road to close for washroom installation

Photo: Google Street View The Mission Creek Greenway parking lot at Truswell Road and Lakeshore Road will be closed for about a week starting Nov. 25, 2024.

A new public convenience is being installed along the Mission Creek Greenway, but it’s going to cause some inconvenience for park users.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan says the parking lot at Truswell Road and Lakeshore Road will be closed starting Monday. It will be off-limits for vehicles for about a week.

The parking lot closure will allow crews to install a year-round, accessible washroom facility. Pedestrian and cyclist access to the Mission Creek Greenway will not be affected.

If this is where you typically park to use the Greenway, the next closest options are Gordon Drive at Lexington Drive, near Mission Dog Park and Casorso Road at Swamp Road.