Kamloops-bound WestJet flight diverted, makes emergency landing in Kelowna

Contributed

UPDATE 5:05 p.m.

WestJet tells Castanet that Flight WS3208 from Calgary to Kamloops experienced a drop in hydraulic pressure on Sunday morning.

The airline says the plane was diverted to Kelowna “as the nearest location for maintenance” and the flight landed safely.

According to WestJet, guests were shuttled to Kamloops on Sunday evening via bus.



ORIGINAL 3:35 p.m.

A WestJet flight made an emergency landing in Kelowna late Sunday morning after being diverted from Kamloops.

WestJet flight 3208 from Calgary touched down safely at YLW at 10:52 a.m. and was met by firefighters on the tarmac. A video shared with Castanet shows smoke rising from near the back left side of the plane.

Jennifer, who was on the flight with her mother, said they were coming in for a landing in Kamloops when she heard a clunk, clunk and the plane then climbed back up. That’s when the pilot announced that the flight had been diverted.

“I understand why they didn’t say anything until they started diverting because they kept everybody calm. The pilots were amazing, and so were the stewardesses,” she said, noting that it was a training flight for some of the cabin crew.

She suspects there was an issue before the plane took off from Calgary.

“They moved us over to the side, where they were de-icing us, de-icing the wings... or the propellers and there was this foul smell,” says Jennifer. “I couldn’t describe what it smelled like, it just kept burning my nose.

“That’s the same side that was smoking when we landed.”

She was very glad to get off the aircraft, which YLW director of operations Philip Elchitz said was a De Havilland Dash 8-400 (Q400). He adds that the plane was able to taxi to the apron and the 70 passengers were offloaded.

When WestJet announced the flight was officially cancelled, Jennifer, her mom and some other passengers decided to rent a van and drive home to Kamloops.

“All of us rushed to the Budget and then five of us jumped into a van,” she explained. They made it to Kamloops just as snow was starting to fall.

Elchitz says the incident did not affect other flights landing or taking off from Kelowna International Airport.

Castanet has reached out to WestJet for further details.