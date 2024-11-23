The Stober Foundation announces $500,000 donation to support COSAR’s efforts.

Madison Reeve

The 27th annual Tree of Hope Light-Up not only kicked off the holiday season but also raised money for charity.

On Saturday night at 5 p.m., the Tree of Hope was illuminated with 25,000 LED bulbs, lighting up the Landmark District and the city of Kelowna.

For many, the Tree of Hope marks the official start of the holiday season. This year, the Stober Foundation made a generous donation of $500,000 to Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR).

"I first learned about COSAR five or six years ago through a friend, Terry Downs, and naively I didn’t understand that they dedicate their time and resources free of charge," said Ken Stober, president of the Stober Foundation.

"We started thinking about how we could honor COSAR and the volunteers, and tonight is the culmination of that effort."

COSAR has been a vital part of the community since 1954, providing trained volunteer teams to assist in search and rescue operations in both backcountry and urban environments across Kelowna and the surrounding area.

"We are completely blown away," said Ed Henczel of COSAR. "We’ve been facing challenges with equipment, training, and facilities, and this donation will help us improve in all three areas so we can continue to offer 24/7, free search and rescue services."

Families, friends, and community members gathered in the Landmark District starting at noon on Saturday to enjoy activities such as an ice-skating rink, holiday photos with Santa, a Christmas market, food trucks, and much more.

The Tree of Hope will continue to shine brightly throughout the holiday season, symbolizing both the spirit of giving and the generosity of the community.

