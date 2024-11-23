Salvation Army launches annual Christmas campaign with local kettle kickoff

Photo: Tami Quan Photography

The Salvation Army’s largest annual fundraiser, the Red Kettle Christmas Campaign, kicked off on November 12th with a festive and Canadian tradition: local hockey games across the Central Okanagan.

The first donations were made at the Kelowna Rockets game on November 13th, where dignitaries including Mayor Tom Dyas, Mayor Blaire Ireland, and MP Tracy Gray were on hand to launch the campaign and contribute to the red kettle.

Just a few days later, on November 16th, Mayor Gord Milsom of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation Councilor Jordan Coble were the first to make their contributions at the West Kelowna Warriors game, officially starting the campaign in their community.

“This year, we’re hoping to see more cheques dropped in our kettles than ever before,” said Captain Jennifer Henson, who oversees the campaign for Salvation Army Okanagan Central.

However, the campaign faces challenges this year, particularly with the ongoing Canada Post strike, which has significantly impacted donations.

“Approximately 50 percent of our Christmas campaign funds typically arrive by mail, so if you have a cheque, we encourage you to drop it in the nearest kettle to ensure those funds reach us in time for the holiday season,” said Henson.

The Salvation Army Okanagan Central is aiming to help approximately 1,000 local families and provide Christmas gifts for 2,000 children through its Christmas Gifts of Hope program.

The initiative is designed to ensure every child and teen in the community wakes up to something special on Christmas morning.

Kettles will be stationed throughout the Central Okanagan, accepting donations via cash, debit, credit card, cheque, and tap-to-pay options for those who prefer a cashless donation.

For those wishing to donate in Westbank, West Kelowna, or Peachland, online donations can be made at www.WestsideSA.ca, or by calling 250-768-1850.

In Kelowna and Lake Country, donations can be made at www.KelownaSalvationArmy.ca or by calling 250-860-2329.

Donations are also accepted in person at local Salvation Army locations: 3531 Old Okanagan Highway in West Kelowna and 1480 Sutherland Ave. in Kelowna.

The Salvation Army is also calling for volunteers to assist with kettle shifts throughout the campaign. Anyone interested in helping can call 778-484-9777.

Families with children aged 0-18 who need assistance this holiday season are encouraged to register by December 6th by calling 778-484-9772.

The Red Kettle Campaign will run daily in various locations around the Central Okanagan, except Sundays, until December 24th. All donations raised during the campaign remain local and directly support families accessing Salvation Army programs and services throughout the holiday season and year-round.