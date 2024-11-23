Big White apologizes for waiver 'glitch' that caused some season pass holders delays on opening day

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Big White's village Friday morning.

Big White is apologizing to its season pass holders after hundreds of people spent some of their opening day Friday waiting in line to sign a physical waiver, due to a “glitch.”

Conditions-wise, the resort had one of its best opening days in recent memory, with an alpine snow base larger than a metre and more snow falling throughout the day.

But hundreds of season pass holders, eager to hit the slopes, were forced to wait in a long line at the Village's ticket office after their passes wouldn't scan through at the lifts.

“I have to say, the team and I are so very sorry for the inconvenience caused with the waiver issues. We had no idea this was coming until we started scanning passes at the lifts on Friday morning. Since then we have done everything in our power to get you back out on to the slopes as fast as possible,” Big White CEO Peter Plimmer posted to Facebook.

“This was caused by a software system transition that we did two seasons ago and affected passes that were sold in the previous system and migrated to the new system. We think we have solved the issue for the remaining passes out there that still exist.”

In a reply to complaints on Big White's Facebook page, the resort referred to the incident as a “glitch.”

Plimmer added that any season pass holders who signed their waivers longer than two years ago will be required to sign a new waiver in person, regardless whether or not they've electronically signed online.

Some season pass holders said they were impacted by the issue, despite checking with the resort beforehand that they were good to go.

“We will be making an effort to reach out to the people that will be affected by this,” he said. “Even though you have electronically signed a waiver we do insist on keeping an up to date hard copy. If you are contacted by email about this, please pay us a visit in person as your pass may not scan valid at the lifts.”

Responding to a comment on his post, Plimmer said Big White's lawyers have advised them that an in-person signature is required, rather than just an electronic one.

“We understand that some other places have phased out hard waivers but as a locally operated resort that is a risk we’re not prepared to take,” he said. “Honestly we would prefer to be 100% reliant on digital waivers.”

Plimmer also asked those hitting the slopes to respect Big White staff, despite the issues that may be encountered.

“They are all trying to get you out on the runs as fast as possible and doing their job in the best way they can. Please be nice to them, as the majority have been,” Plimmer said. “Don’t be the person whose time is more precious than everyone else’s.”