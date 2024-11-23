Tree of Hope to lit for holidays at Kelowna's Landmark District

For many in the Kelowna community, the annual Tree of Hope Light-Up marks the official start of the holiday season, and this year’s 27th edition promises to be bigger and brighter than ever.

The event will take place at the Landmark District today, with a daylong festival running from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The festival will offer a variety of festive activities for all ages, including an outdoor ice-skating rink, holiday photos with Santa, a Christmas market, a hot chocolate and s’mores station, food trucks, and much more.

At 5 p.m., the highlight of the event will be the Tree of Hope light-up ceremony, where the iconic tree and the entire Landmark District will be illuminated in a display of holiday lights.

The lights will remain up throughout the season.

Castanet will live stream the light up.

The evening will conclude with a special performance on the Main Stage by local country artist Dawson Gray, who will perform a “Country Christmas” set.

Each year, the Tree of Hope event helps raise funds for a local nonprofit organization, and this year’s beneficiary is the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR).

The Stober Foundation will also announce a “significant capital gift” to support COSAR’s efforts.

COSAR has been a part of the community since 1954, providing trained volunteer teams to assist in search and rescue operations in both backcountry and urban environments across Kelowna and the surrounding area.