Central Okanagan politicians tour local aerospace, tech industry

The Okanagan's technology and aerospace industries were on display for regional leaders in Kelowna last week.

Leaders from the Regional District of the Central Okanagan, in partnership with Tourism Kelowna and Accelerate Okanagan, toured Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing Corporation and Accelerate Okanagan for a first-hand look at the technology and aerospace sectors.

Familiarization tours are a staple in the tourism and hospitality space, says the RDCO, and provide elected officials and partners the opportunity to connect with sector leaders.

“We learned how interconnected these businesses are in sharing knowledge and supporting one another to build a dynamic hub for innovation, talent and growth in these thriving industries," says Blair Ireland, chair of the RDCO board.

During the tour, attendees gained insights into opportunities, challenges and the evolving landscape of these two sectors in the Central Okanagan.

“Sharing the innovative work being done at AEM has been an invaluable experience," said Taylor Wylie, COO at Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing.

"By working together, we can continue to strengthen AEM’s foundation of quality avionics solutions that are manufactured locally and distributed globally."

The Central Okanagan’s technology sector plays a vital role in the regional economy, contributing nearly $3.01 billion annually, supporting 5,517 jobs across a diverse set of subsectors such as software as a service, artificial intelligence, animation and agritech.

“As of 2023, 467 tech businesses operate in the Central Okanagan, creating substantial economic growth,” says Brea Lake, CEO of Accelerate Okanagan.

“This sharing of insights and innovation within the community empowers our elected officials and community partners to offer meaningful support and advocacy for this vital sector.”