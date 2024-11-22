Group of B.C. mayors visit Lake Country to promote modular homes

Madison Reeve

A number of mayors from across British Columbia met in Lake Country Friday as part of a task force calling for an increased roll-out of modular homes across the province.

The task force will focus on establishing standardized guidelines for modular, factory-built homes, which can be produced more quickly and at a lower cost than traditional site-built homes.

The municipal leaders met at the SRI Modular factory at 9500 Jim Bailey Rd, alongside Modular BC, a non-profit organization with the mission of expanding the factory-built housing industry in B.C.

The five-member mayor's group includes Burnaby mayor Mike Hurley, Prince George mayor Simon Yu, Penticton mayor Julius Bloomfield, Nanaimo mayor Leonard Krog and Williams Lake mayor Surinderpal Rathor.

"We know the issues in the past have been code issues, where it was difficult to get them inspected and have CSA approval. We're almost there now, and that will give many municipalities the comfort to consider modular homes more positively," said Burnaby mayor Mike Hurley.

SRI says they can complete a modular home from start to finish in just two months.

"The housing problems we face boil down to three main issues: speed, quality, and affordability. We've talked a lot about the speed at which modular housing can be put up and on-site compared to regular frame building," said Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield.

"The quality is high because the homes are built in a controlled environment. As for affordability, speed equals money—time is money," he added.

The mayors on the task force hope to involve other cities, including Kelowna.

"I'm sure the mayor of Kelowna will be looking at the task force. He has done a lot in this city to support modular housing and has recognized it as an important part of their city's future," said Paul Binotto, spokesperson for Modular BC.