Regional district wants decision on curbside food waste pickup by the middle of next year

Photo: pixabay

The Regional District of Central Okanagan hopes to get a definitive thumbs up or thumbs down from regional governments by the middle of 2025 on their participation in a curbside food waste collection program.

The regional district is expected to review data from the latest round of public engagement at its next meeting Thursday.

According to the latest survey, 76 per cent of residents across the region are in favour of a food waste collection program, however slightly less than half (49%) are willing to pay at least $66 a year for the program.

Staff indicate those numbers could drop with the price of a food waste collection program pegged at between $66 and $90 a year.

“Likely this indicates that program costs will be higher than what most service users would be willing to pay at the lower range,” the staff report says.

“Minimizing program costs (where feasible) will have a direct correlation to public support. Like many waste-based services, large stable volumes are a critical factor in minimizing costs.”

Presently, more than 70 per cent of regional waste is generated within the City of Kelowna.

“Their participation in this future program is important to achieving lowest-possible-costs.”

Along with resident support, staff say support of regional governments is crucial.

While each municipal council within the Central Okanagan provided various degrees of support for food waste pickup, there were also concerns raised by each.

Those concerns included plans to reduce garbage pickup to every other week, wildlife attractants, cost implications and multi-family participation.

While concerns have merit, staff suggest benefits of a curbside food waste collection program can be achieved while also addressing those concerns.

“The program will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by diverting organic waste from the landfill, and conserve resources by converting waste into valuable compost and extending landfill lifespan through effective waste diversion.”

The report says implementation of the program could divert at least 7,500 tonnes of food waste annually from the landfill, extending the life of the landfill by up to two years while significantly reducing the region’s emissions of greenhouse gases.

Staff are recommending municipalities determine whether they are in or out by July 31, 2025.