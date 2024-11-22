Back to Black: The Passion of Amy Winehouse sure to delight concert-goers

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna Community Theatre on Monday night will come alive with the spirit of Amy Winehouse.

That is when Heidi Munro will present Back to Black: The Passion of Amy Winehouse, a stunning tribute show promises to transport audiences through a musical journey celebrating the timeless artistry of the iconic singer, who died in 2011 at age 27.

Munro said she hopes those who take in the concert will be taken “somewhere else emotionally that they will always remember.” The Back to Black band, featuring musicians from the Okanagan, will play a crucial role in that aim, as will Munro’s look and sound.

“My features are darker, so it helps the optic,” Munro says. “The tattoos and the wig are a must, of course. That’s a fun, entertaining part of the show and part of the mystery. The music and songs? There are moments in an artist’s greatest performances that you can’t find words for. It’s a feeling. Amy had many of those moments.”

Performing Winehouse’s music has profoundly impacted Munro’s own artistic journey, providing her with the courage to tackle musical and vocal challenges. The show aims to create a musical experience that Winehouse herself would have appreciated—a celebration of her artistry rather than a mere impersonation.

Audiences can expect a night of nostalgia, emotion and entertainment. Munro hopes to inspire a love for a musical style that fans might not typically explore, with plenty of opportunities to sing along.

Tickets for the show can be purchased here.

