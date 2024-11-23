Significant early season snow brings increased avalanche risk

While the fantastic start to the snow season has skiers and boarders excited to get out on the slopes, the early season snow brings elevated avalanche risks as well.

While B.C. ski resorts are just starting to open up this weekend, backcountry users have been taking to the mountains for weeks. And some have found touchy avalanche conditions in some places.

“We've got a lot of early season snow, especially compared to last year, and people are already getting out in the mountains, snowshoeing, skiing, snowmobiling. And we've had reports from all over the province of people triggering avalanches,” said Brad Christie, forecaster with Avalanche Canada.

In addition to more general avalanche forecasts posted on Avalanche.ca by professionals, backcountry users post updated info from their travels on the website through the Mountain Information Network.

One post from this past Monday reported that an avalanche took out a skier in the backcountry between Sicamous and Revelstoke, in an area known as The Gorge.

The user said the skier was buried up to their chest, but survived the avalanche.

Christie says a crust has been buried deep in the snowpack from early November across much of the Southern Interior, that may continue to be an issue in the future.

“There is a crust that was buried in early November that has seemed to be problematic in some areas, it's a bit spotty,” Christie said.

“We don't have a great handle on that but there definitely is a crust in the snowpack that has that potential. So far it hasn't produced really widespread avalanches, but the upcoming stormy conditions will still contribute to increasing avalanche danger.”

As more snow builds on top of the crust, the risk of an avalanche sliding on that layer increases – something Christie says he and his fellow forecasters will be keeping an eye on.

For those looking to get out into the backcountry, Christie urges proper equipment and education. Updated avalanche conditions around the province can be found at Avalanche.ca.